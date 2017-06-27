Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

The 24-year-old has pitched well across multiple stints with the Diamondbacks in June, having allowed one run on four hits and striking out six over seven innings of work. Bracho earned a spot on the Opening Day roster but has now been optioned to Triple-A six times in 2017, and likely remains near the top of the list should Arizona need a fresh arm.