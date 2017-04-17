Hathaway (shoulder) is scheduled to throw off flat ground Monday, the Associated Press reports.

Hathaway opened the season on the 10-day disabled list with bursitis in his left shoulder, and since it appears he's only in the initial stages of a throwing program, it could still be a couple more weeks before he's activated from the DL. The 25-year-old turned in a 4.91 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 14.2 innings with the big club last season and missed all of spring training due to the shoulder issue, so he'll likely be bound for Triple-A Reno once he's deemed healthy.