Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Torched in long relief Tuesday
McFarland surrendered a season-high seven runs (six earned) on five hits and two walks over 2.1 innings of relief in Tuesday's 16-4 loss to the Cubs.
After the Cubs torched starter Patrick Corbin for eight runs in the first three innings, McFarland temporarily restored order, keeping the home team off the board for the subsequent two frames. However, things unraveled for McFarland in the sixth inning, when he allowed six of the first seven batters to reach base before his night came to an end after Kris Bryant took him to deep to center field for a three-run blast. The rough outing in long relief caused McFarland's season ERA to jump from 2.29 all the way to 3.58.
