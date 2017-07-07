McFarland allowed a walkoff single to Chris Taylor in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Diamondbacks fell to the Dodgers by a 5-4 count Thursday.

The Diamondbacks entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead, but closer Fernando Rodney completely melted down, allowing all six batters he faced to reach base and conceding three runs before he was mercifully pulled. Tasked with recording all three outs with the bases loaded, McFarland faced a no-win situation and saw the Dodgers come around to score the winning run when Taylor's hit couldn't be corralled by Arizona outfielder Rey Fuentes. Fortunately for McFarland, that run was charged to Rodney and he was able to steer clear of any damage to his sterling 1.78 ERA on the season.