Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Absorbs loss Saturday

Walker (6-4) took the loss Saturday against the Reds, going five innings and allowing five runs on five hits (including two home runs) and three walks. He struck out four.

He took a step back after a fine outing last Sunday, this time losing to promising up-and-comer Luis Castillo. Walker had tamed his past homer issues for much of the year but allowed Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett to go yard. He'll take his 3.65 ERA, 72 strikeouts and 32 walks over 81.1 innings into the All-Star break, with a possible downturn coming if he can't also right his control.