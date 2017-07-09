Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Absorbs loss Saturday
Walker (6-4) took the loss Saturday against the Reds, going five innings and allowing five runs on five hits (including two home runs) and three walks. He struck out four.
He took a step back after a fine outing last Sunday, this time losing to promising up-and-comer Luis Castillo. Walker had tamed his past homer issues for much of the year but allowed Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett to go yard. He'll take his 3.65 ERA, 72 strikeouts and 32 walks over 81.1 innings into the All-Star break, with a possible downturn coming if he can't also right his control.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Struggles with command Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Next start set for Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Scratched from Sunday's start•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Posts quality start at Coors•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Strong return to mound Wednesday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...