Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Delivers quality start Friday
Walker allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four over six innings but didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Braves.
It was a strong start to the second half for the right-hander, who threw 73 of 101 pitches for strikes but got little run support from an Arizona offense that sputtered into the All-Star break. Walker has now produced quality starts in five of his last six outings heading into his next trip to the mound Thursday on the road against the Reds.
