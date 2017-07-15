Play

Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Delivers quality start Friday

Walker allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four over six innings but didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Braves.

It was a strong start to the second half for the right-hander, who threw 73 of 101 pitches for strikes but got little run support from an Arizona offense that sputtered into the All-Star break. Walker has now produced quality starts in five of his last six outings heading into his next trip to the mound Thursday on the road against the Reds.

