Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Fans eight in no-decision

Walker allowed two runs -- one earned -- on six hits and a walk while striking out eight batters through seven innings during Sunday's win over Colorado. He didn't factor into the decision.

There have been some peaks and valleys for Walker this season, and he also missed roughly a month with a blister issue. However, with a 3.30 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 8.0 K/9, he's been one of the better fantasy options this season when toeing the rubber. His 3.57 FIP is his lowest mark over the past three years, too. Walker has a strong offense to provide run support, and while it would be nice to see better game-to-game consistency from him, it's difficult to nitpick the emerging righty. Walker projects to face the Reds at Chase Field in his next start.