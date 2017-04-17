Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Fans seven to collect second win

Walker (2-1) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven batters over five innings during Sunday's win over Los Angeles.

Command remains an issue for the talented righty, as Walker threw just 64.4 percent of his pitches for strikes. While it isn't a significant concern, pitching deep into games has been difficult for him in the past because his pitch counts climb quickly, and he's tossed just 16 innings through his first three starts this year. Still, the uptick in strikeouts against the Dodgers on Sunday was promising. There's no questioning Walker's skill or potential.