Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Next start set for Tuesday
Walker will make his next start Tuesday against the Cardinals, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.
Walker was scratched from his regularly scheduled Sunday start to give him some extra rest, allowing Randall Delgado to take the mound instead. Nonetheless, it looks like a couple days will be all that's needed for the young right-hander, as he'll face St. Louis ace Carlos Martinez instead. It will mark Walker's first career start against the Cardinals.
