Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Sent to paternity list
The Diamondbacks placed Walker on the paternity list Thursday.
The right-hander was scratched from Thursday's start but could return sometime over the weekend. Walker will be replaced by Patrick Corbin for the Thursday assignment.
