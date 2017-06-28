Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Struggles with command Tuesday
Walker (6-3) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and five walks over 6.1 innings during Tuesday's game against the Cardinals. He did not record a single strikeout nor did he factor into the decision.
Walker continued to struggle with his command Tuesday, as the 24-year-old has now walked an unsightly nine batters over his previous two starts. To add insult to injury, Walker went without a strikeout for the first time since a blowup outing on August 6 of last season. Though his ERA still sits at a respectable 3.50, his recent form hasn't exactly left his fantasy owners feeling overly confident with the young hurler. Walker is set for another tough test as he's scheduled to face the Rockies in his upcoming start Sunday.
