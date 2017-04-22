Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Surrenders four runs in 5.2 innings
Walker gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk while fanning six batters over 5.2 innings in Friday's 13-5 win over the Dodgers.
Walker left the game with the Diamondbacks trailing 4-3, but he was taken off the hook for the loss after the team exploded for nine runs in the eighth inning. While Walker's ERA and WHIP now sit at an unremarkable 4.57 and 1.38, respectively, both figures have been inflated by a .323 BABIP, which is about 40 points above his career mark. With the benefit of some more luck on balls in play, Walker is certainly capable of delivering a sub-4.00 ERA if he continues to strike out a batter per inning.
