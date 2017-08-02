Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Gets promoted to PCL
Clarke was promoted to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.
The 24-year-old Clarke earns the call to the minors' highest level after rolling to a 2.91 ERA and 1.20 WHIP to go with 107 strikeouts in 111.1 innings with Double-A Jackson. The right-hander is one of the better arms in a Diamondbacks farm system lacking in high-end pitching talent, but despite finding success throughout his three seasons in the minors, he doesn't project as much more than a No. 4 or 5 starter once he reaches the big leagues.
More News
-
Trade charts: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...