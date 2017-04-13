Diamondbacks' Tom Wilhelmsen: Implodes in Wednesday's loss
Wilhelmsen was tagged for three runs on two hits and two walks in just two-thirds of an inning Wednesday in Arizona's 6-2 loss to the Giants.
The veteran reliever managed to get the first two outs of the seventh inning relatively quickly, but then a wild pitch, a passed ball, and two extra-base hits ultimately turned what initially seemed to be a sharp outing into a poor one. Prior to this implosion, Wilhelmsen hadn't allowed a run since his appearance on Opening Day, but now his ERA sits at an ugly mark of 9.00
More News
