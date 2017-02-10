Wilhelmsen signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks that includes an invite to major league spring training

The veteran righty was DFA'd earlier in the offseason, but the Diamondbacks have recently been adding some arms as non-roster invitees with pitchers and catchers set to report in the coming days. He was hit hard as a member of the Rangers and Mariners in 2016 with a 6.80 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 46.1 innings, but he's just one year removed from a campaign where he posted a 3.19 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. If Wilhelmsen can recapture his 2015 form, he should have a chance to make the Opening Day roster given the club's struggles in the back end in recent years.