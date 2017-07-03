Renda was traded to the Diamondbacks on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old was batting .260 with one home run in 198 plate appearances at Triple-A Louisville and wasn't viewed as a long-term asset in the Reds organization, so he was jettisoned to a new organization in order to free up a roster spot for Louisville. Two of Renda's best attributes are his defensive versatility and plate discipline, but those skills won't give him much appeal in the fantasy realm.