Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Begins rehab assignment Tuesday

Tomas (groin) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Rookie-level Missoula on Tuesday, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.

Tomas began taking batting practice and running the bases in the last several days and is apparently feeling well enough to begin his minor-league rehab assignment. If all goes according to plan, the slugging left fielder could rejoin the Diamondbacks in the next several days.

