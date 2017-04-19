Tomas finished 2-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-2 romp over the Padres.

It's already the sixth multi-hit game of the campaign for Tomas, whose three-run fifth-inning blast helped break the game open for the Diamondbacks. With seven of his 14 hits this season going for extra bases, Tomas is showing that the power breakout he displayed in 2016 wasn't a mirage.