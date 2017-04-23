Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Gets day off Sunday
Tomas is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Tomas will get the day off Sunday with the right-handed Brandon McCarthy taking the mound for the Dodgers. Daniel Descalso will draw the start in left.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Smashes two homers in Saturday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Clubs homer, drives in three Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Headed to bench Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Launches first homer of campaign•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...