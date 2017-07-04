Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Now dealing with groin strain
Tomas was diagnosed with a mild groin strain Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Tomas has been sidelined with groin tendinitis since June 6, but his injury has now been reclassified as a mild groin strain after he was forced to exit Saturday's minor-league rehab game with another setback. Tomas was gearing up for a return near the All-Star break, but it seems likely that his recent setback will delay that goal. More information regarding the specifics of his injury timeline and upcoming rehab schedule should become available in the coming days.
