Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Plays five innings for rookie-ball team Tuesday

Tomas (groin) went 0-for-2 and played five innings in left field in his first rehab game Tuesday with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level affiliate.

Tomas received a scheduled off day Wednesday, but is expected to play another rehab game Thursday or Friday after Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo reported that the outfielder felt no pain during Tuesday's contest. Lovullo noted that he isn't certain that Tomas, who has been sidelined since June 2 with the groin issue, will be ready to rejoin the big club for its weekend series with the Rockies.