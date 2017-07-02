Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Pulled from Saturday rehab game

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tomas (groin) was removed from his rehab game with rookie-level Arizona on Saturday due to general tightness, the Associated Press reports.

Tomas will head to Chase Field for a reevaluation Sunday, at which point the Diamondbacks will provide an update on when he'll be able to resume the rehab assignment. The outfielder has appeared in three games with the rookie club, going 2-for-7 at the dish with a home run and a double.