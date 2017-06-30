Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Questionable for return before break
Manager Torey Lovullo said Tomas (groin) is questionable to return before the All-Star break, Andrew Vailliencourt and Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic report.
Tomas probably needs at least a few more rehab games before being deemed major-league ready. He hasn't suited up for the Diamondbacks since June 2 and, whenever he's activated, could re-enter a crowded outfield picture, though he'd at least return to part-time duty. He's delivered serviceable power with eight home runs in 180 plate appearances, but a .241/.294/.464 showcases his flaws with plate discipline.
