Yomas reached base three times in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Padres, singling twice and walking once. He also plate a run on a sacrifice fly.

Tomas has played a major part in fueling the Diamondbacks' early-season offensive success, turning in 11 extra-base hits and 15 RBI. The 26-year-old probably isn't capable of sustaining a .319/.351/.609 batting line over a full season, but even with some regression baked in, he still looks bound to build on his 2016 breakout.

