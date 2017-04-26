Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Singles twice, walks once Tuesday
Yomas reached base three times in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Padres, singling twice and walking once. He also plate a run on a sacrifice fly.
Tomas has played a major part in fueling the Diamondbacks' early-season offensive success, turning in 11 extra-base hits and 15 RBI. The 26-year-old probably isn't capable of sustaining a .319/.351/.609 batting line over a full season, but even with some regression baked in, he still looks bound to build on his 2016 breakout.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Smashes two homers in Saturday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Clubs homer, drives in three Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Headed to bench Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Launches first homer of campaign•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...