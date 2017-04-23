Tomas went 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBI in a 11-5 win over the Dodgers on Saturday.

Tomas' third and fourth homers of the season were solo shots, while his third RBI came on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning. The Cuban outfielder has collected hits in all but one of his last six games, plating eight runs and scoring five of his own along the way.