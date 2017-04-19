Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Takes seat Wednesday
Tomas is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres.
Tomas will get the day off after appearing in each of the last eight games. Chris Herrmann will take over for him in left field.
