Godley is expected to start against the Padres on Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Godley will get the nod in place of injured Shelby Miller (forearm), though he hasn't officially been added to the roster yet. The move will effectively push the entire Diamondbacks' starting rotation back a day. The 27-year-old has pitched well in the minors this year, posting a 2.55 ERA through 17.2 innings (three games, one start), though he struggled in the majors last season (6.39 ERA through 74.2 innings). He'll match up against Trevor Cahill of the Padres.