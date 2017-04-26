Godley was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

This was simply procedural, as Godley is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Padres in place of the injured Shelby Miller (forearm). He's pitched well in the minors so far this year, but given his track record in the majors (5.34 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across two seasons), it would likely be unwise to expect much out of him.