Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Strikes out nine Braves in loss
Godley (3-4) allowed seven runs -- six earned -- on eight hits and a walk while striking out nine batters during Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
This was the first time through 11 starts that Godley allowed more than three runs, so it's probably wise not to overreact to the poor showing. After all, Godley still owns a 3.09 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 8.8 K/9 for the campaign. He has a tough matchup on deck with the Nationals visiting Chase Field when his turn in the rotation comes around next, so there's no guarantee of an immediate rebound for the 27-year-old righty.
