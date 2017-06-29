Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes tough loss against Cards
Godley (3-2) suffered a loss Wednesday after allowing three runs on just two hits and three walks over seven innings against the Cardinals. He struck out seven.
This was a sharp outing by Godley, with a semi-disastrous fourth inning serving as its lone blemish. At 27 years old, the long-anticipated righty has found improved velocity as well as great success at the MLB level. Fantasy owners have been only to happy to come along for the ride, and while expectations should be kept in line, Godley's showing all the signs of being a reliable, middle-of-the-line fantasy starter. That makes him a valuable asset in today's ever-more-barren pitching landscape.
