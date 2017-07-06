Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Turns in another strong outing in loss
Godley (3-3) allowed just one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six batters through 5.2 innings during Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.
Holding the Dodgers to a single run is impressive, and Godley continues to provide solid results. The 27-year-old righty owns a rock-solid 2.58 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 8.4 K/9, and he's quickly moving himself up the fantasy ranks with each outing. His 3.16 FIP suggests also there are unlikely to be any serious hiccups going forward. Godley projects to face Atlanta at SunTrust Park in his next start.
