Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Beats Phillies with five strong innings

Greinke (9-4) tossed five innings of one-run ball in Monday's win over the Phillies, allowing three hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

Greinke, who allowed just two baserunners through the first four innings, gave up his only run in the fifth as he allowed four men to reach base. Although he escaped the jam with no further damage, he did elevate his pitch count to 102 and was removed at that point with a five-run lead. Greinke has failed to complete six innings in three of his last four starts, but he still holds a sound 3.08 ERA and a strong 114:22 K:BB on the season to go with his excellent record. The veteran will look to go deeper into the game Saturday against the Rockies.