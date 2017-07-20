Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Early exit in Wednesday's no-decision

Greinke allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings while striking out three but didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.

He'd gone at least seven innings in three of his prior four starts, but Greinke ran up his pitch count early in this one, eventually exiting after tossing 104 pitches (64 strikes). The right-hander will still take a strong 2.97 ERA into his next outing Monday at home against the Braves.