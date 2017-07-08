Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Grabs 11th win Friday
Greinke (11-4) pitched seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts during Friday's win over Cincinnati. He allowed just four hits and a walk.
Greinke capped off an excellent fist half in style and enters the All-Star break with a 2.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10.1 K/9. He's been a go-to fantasy asset in all settings, and the 33-year-old veteran projects to continue providing high-end results going forward. Greinke will probably make his next start against Atlanta at SunTrust Park following his appearance in the All-Star game.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Tosses quality start against Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Beats Phillies with five strong innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Falters late in loss to Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Undone by defense Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Heads out for paternity leave•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...