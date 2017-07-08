Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Grabs 11th win Friday

Greinke (11-4) pitched seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts during Friday's win over Cincinnati. He allowed just four hits and a walk.

Greinke capped off an excellent fist half in style and enters the All-Star break with a 2.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10.1 K/9. He's been a go-to fantasy asset in all settings, and the 33-year-old veteran projects to continue providing high-end results going forward. Greinke will probably make his next start against Atlanta at SunTrust Park following his appearance in the All-Star game.