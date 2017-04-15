Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Lit up for five runs in Friday's start
Greinke (1-1) was handed in his first defeat of the season in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Dodgers, allowing five runs on 10 hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four batters.
Since joining the Diamondbacks in December 2015, Greinke has been obliterated in his four starts against his former team, serving up a combined 16 earned runs in 22.2 innings. Greinke could have saved himself from more extensive damage Friday, but after going 1-for-24 with runners in scoring position in their previous three games, the Dodgers went 3-for-8 against the former Cy Young winner. Fortunately for Greinke, he'll benefit from a more favorable matchup his next time out against the Padres, whose team wRC+ of 82 ranks 24th in baseball.
