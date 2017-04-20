Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Takes loss in complete game performance

Greinke (1-2) allowed just one run on five hits and a walk in a complete game effort but came away with the loss Wednesday against the Padres. He also struck out six.

The only blemish on the right-hander's evening was a home run served up to Erick Aybar, but it proved to be his downfall with Jhoulys Chacin twirling an even better gem for San Diego. Greinke bounced back nicely from an outing where he was shelled for five runs in five innings, tossing nearly 70 percent of his pitches for strikes. He'll get another opportunity to face off with the Padres again on Monday.