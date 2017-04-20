Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Takes loss in complete game performance
Greinke (1-2) allowed just one run on five hits and a walk in a complete game effort but came away with the loss Wednesday against the Padres. He also struck out six.
The only blemish on the right-hander's evening was a home run served up to Erick Aybar, but it proved to be his downfall with Jhoulys Chacin twirling an even better gem for San Diego. Greinke bounced back nicely from an outing where he was shelled for five runs in five innings, tossing nearly 70 percent of his pitches for strikes. He'll get another opportunity to face off with the Padres again on Monday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Lit up for five runs in Friday's start•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Claims first win of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Allows two runs over five innings Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Starting Opening Day•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Labors through Cactus League start•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Velocity ticks up•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...