Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Tosses quality start against Rockies

Greinke (10-4) held the Rockies to just two earned runs on three hits over seven sharp innings Saturday, recording eight strikeouts in the process.

Greinke kept the Rockies' bats quiet all night until Trevor Story connected on a two-run home run in the seventh inning, ruining the shutout bid and shrinking the D-Backs' lead to 3-2. However, the ace right-hander quickly rebounded to retire Alexei Amarista and exit with the lead. Fernando Rodney would later close the door on a comeback attempt, giving Greinke his second win in a row. The 33-year-old leads Arizona with 10 wins on the season and increased his K:BB ratio to a staggering 124:22 in the process. His last scheduled start before the All-Star break would fall next Friday against the Reds.