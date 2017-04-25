Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Whiffs 11 in masterful performance
Greinke (2-2) allowed one run on six hits while walking none and striking out 11 over six innings in Monday's 7-6 win over the Padres.
Greinke threw 97 pitches in the outing and lowered his ERA on the year to 2.93 in his fifth start. Not surprisingly, the right-hander has allowed just two runs in 14 innings to the Padres in his two starts against them in 2017. In 30.2 innings so far this year, Greinke has struck out 31 and walked just six. Another good sign that he'll bounce back in 2017 is the fact he's allowed just two long balls.
