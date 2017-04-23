Dodgers' Adam Liberatore: Receives call to majors
Liberatore was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
In a bit of a surprising move, the Dodgers elected to option Liberatore to the minor leagues during spring camp despite the fact that the lefty posted a respectable 3.38 ERA (2.89 FIP) over 42.2 innings with the big-league club in 2016. After posting a 1.59 ERA over 5.2 innings of relief in Triple-A, the 29-year-old will rejoin the major-league bullpen. Outfielder Brett Eibner was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move.
