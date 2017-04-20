Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Bats cleanup against southpaw Wednesday

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Colorado.

The veteran slugger has been receiving some rest days against southpaws, but that has been a result of manager Dave Roberts' plan to give his first baseman extra rest this season, as opposed to a platoon situation. Gonzalez has actually seen 27 of his 61 plate appearances come against lefties this season. Playing time is not as concerning as his lack of power at the plate this season (no home runs and just two extra-base hits). Even though he isn't hitting the ball with authority early on, Gonzalez should see his RBI totals rise while batting in the heart of the Dodgers' lineup.