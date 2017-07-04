Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Could be sidelined through mid-August

Gonzalez (back) is expected to remain on the 10-day disabled list until mid-August, Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times reports. "I know that if I'm healthy, I can go out and do really good things on the field," Gonzalez said Monday. "If I'm not, I can't."

Gonzalez has been sidelined for the last three weeks with herniated disks in his back and is still undecided on how he'll go about rehabbing the injury. He's been receiving injections to address the pain he's experiencing in his back, and though the Dodgers won't be able to pinpoint a potential date for his return until he resumes on-field activity, Gonzalez said that he expects to be activated by September, regardless of how he feels. The veteran first baseman, who has acknowledged that he could walk away from the game after the season if his condition doesn't show much improvement, will likely settle into a part-time role once he returns from the DL, as stud rookie Cody Bellinger has been a more-than-capable option at the position while Gonzalez has missed time.