Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Draws back in Friday
Gonzalez is back in the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks.
After getting the day off Thursday against Brett Anderson, Gonzalez will draw back into his usual spot in the order, batting cleanup against Zack Greinke. Gonzalez is 3-for-11 lifetime against Greinke with one home run and just one strikeout.
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...