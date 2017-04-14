Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Draws back in Friday

Gonzalez is back in the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks.

After getting the day off Thursday against Brett Anderson, Gonzalez will draw back into his usual spot in the order, batting cleanup against Zack Greinke. Gonzalez is 3-for-11 lifetime against Greinke with one home run and just one strikeout.

