Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Nagged by forearm and back issues
Gonzalez, who is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, is dealing with pain in his forearm and back, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gonzalez has complained of forearm tendinitis since spring training, so that injury flaring up is nothing new for the 34-year-old. This is, however, the first report of Gonzalez dealing with any sort of back pain. Manager Dave Roberts said that he hasn't discussed placing the veteran first baseman on the disabled list, but that he may give Gonzalez an additional day of rest Wednesday prior to the Dodgers' off day on Thursday.
