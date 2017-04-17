Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Out of lineup Monday

Gonzalez is not in Monday's lineup against the Diamondback, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Gonzalez's absence from the lineup likely has to do with the fact that they are facing a left-hander in Robbie Ray, which explains why Joc Pederson has been given the day off as well. He is a good bet to be back in action on Tuesday when the Dodgers face Shelby Miller.