Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Out of Saturday's lineup
Gonzalez is out of Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.
He has been notoriously bad against lefties in recent seasons, and will therefore sit with southpaw Robbie Ray on the hill for Arizona. Scott Van Slyke will start at first base and hit cleanup.
