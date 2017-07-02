Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Out until after All-Star break

Gonzalez (back) hasn't started baseball activities yet and will not return until after the All-Star break, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez has already missed the better half of June with a herniated disc, but has been receiving injections as part of his recovery program. Nonetheless, manager Dave Roberts says the veteran slugger still isn't where he wants to be in terms of rehabilitation and the team won't rush him back into action. Cody Bellinger will continue seeing the majority of starts at first base in his absence.