Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Sitting against southpaw Thursday
Gonzalez is not in the Dodgers' lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Gonzalez takes a seat against another left-hander, this time former Dodgers hurler Brett Anderson, with Scott Van Slyke taking his spot batting fifth. A-Gon should return on Friday against Arizona right-hander Zack Greinke.
