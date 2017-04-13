Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Sitting against southpaw Thursday

Gonzalez is not in the Dodgers' lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Gonzalez takes a seat against another left-hander, this time former Dodgers hurler Brett Anderson, with Scott Van Slyke taking his spot batting fifth. A-Gon should return on Friday against Arizona right-hander Zack Greinke.

