Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Still bothered by forearm
Gonzalez continues to be bothered by the forearm tendinitis that has affected him since spring training, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Gonzalez, who turns 35 on May 8, has been sitting against most left-handed pitchers, which apparently goes beyond a mere platoon arrangement. Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers are continuing to manage A-Gon, who has been missing from the starting lineup five times over Los Angeles' first 23 games. His .250/.341/.319 line shows that he doesn't have much thump right now, but Gonzalez insists that "everything is mechanical" and that he'll make some tweaks to fix everything. It's best not to take that at face value, though, and while perhaps he's worth buying low, it's not a good idea to give up anyone of value right now for him.
