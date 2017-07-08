Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Swings bat Friday
Gonzalez (back) was able to take 40 cuts prior to Friday's game, with 20 coming off a tee, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Gonzalez has been out for almost a month now with herniated disks in his back. This marked the first sign of rehab for the first baseman, and he will slowly but surely ramp up his efforts over the next month to make his return to the diamond. There has yet to be a clear timetable for Gonzalez, but he will likely be out until at least mid-August while Cody Bellinger continues to hold down the position in his absence.
More News
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Could be sidelined through mid-August•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Out until after All-Star break•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Looking at All-Star break return after epidural•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Probably receiving injection for back•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Seeking second opinion•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Lands on DL•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...