Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Swings bat Friday

Gonzalez (back) was able to take 40 cuts prior to Friday's game, with 20 coming off a tee, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Gonzalez has been out for almost a month now with herniated disks in his back. This marked the first sign of rehab for the first baseman, and he will slowly but surely ramp up his efforts over the next month to make his return to the diamond. There has yet to be a clear timetable for Gonzalez, but he will likely be out until at least mid-August while Cody Bellinger continues to hold down the position in his absence.