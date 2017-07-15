Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Taking more swings Saturday

Gonzalez (back) will hit off a tee again Saturday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This marks Gonzalez's second straight day of swinging a bat as he continues to work his way back from a nagging back issue. If Gonzalez is able to get through Saturday's session without any setbacks, the Dodgers could move him to the live batting practice stage of the rehab process. Still, it appears that Gonzalez is at least few weeks away from coming off the disabled list.